PM’s ‘God’ comment creates a stir

A comment from Prime Minister Perry Christie in Exuma on Saturday night created a social media stir yesterday.

“We are going, in this next term, to turn Exuma into a shining example of what should happen,” Christie said before his mic cut out.

He tapped it three times. When the sound was restored, he said, “Listen, it going so good now, God can’t stop me now.”

Some people perceived Christie’s comments to mean he views himself as mightier and more powerful than even God.

Others said the prime minister was taken out of context, and was merely indicating that his speech and the rally’s momentum were going so well he did not think God would stop all of that with a malfunctioning mic.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday demanded an apology from Christie.

He said, “We’ve become accustomed to watching Perry Christie and the PLP act disrespectfully to our country, but their delusional thinking has hit a new and awful low.

“The prime minister now says that not even ‘God can stop’ the PLP.

“This may be the most shameful statement made by a head of state in the history of The Bahamas.

“I and the FNM demand

the prime minister apologize for his public display of blasphemy. “From pastors to deacons, the PLP’s candidates include eight individuals that either formerly or currently serve leadership positions in ministry.

“These individuals must also call upon their leader to apologize. Remaining silent is nothing short of condoning this blasphemy.”

Collie assured that FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and the party “do not believe that anything is bigger than God and that all things are possible through him”.

He said that belief extends to the fact that “stopping the PLP and saving the country” is possible.

More promises for Exuma

While speaking at the opening of the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre on Wednesday, Christie announced plans to open a similar mini-hospital in Exuma.

On Saturday, he reiterated that promise among other plans for the island.

He said opportunities that are “lined up” for the island would be squandered if the FNM came to government.

“We are, in Exuma, faced with an incredible opportunity,” he said.

“This is no idle promise.

“Millions and many millions of business opportunities are lined up for Exuma.

“We cannot afford to allow the FNM to come to power and stop what we are doing.

“We have to keep the FNM out, and let me tell you why; they have already indicated that they want to review.

“Well they did it before, review and cancel.

“We have too much going on in Exuma not to take advantage of a first-class candidate (Chester Cooper) who comes to you with great business experience to lead the way in Exuma.

“In Exuma, [you’re going to] dance all the way to the polls on the 10th of May.”



