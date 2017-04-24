Two men murdered in separate shooting incidents

Two men were murdered in separate shooting incidents over the weekend.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving in his vehicle in the area of Bola Alley and Augusta Street, when two gunmen approached him and fired several shots at him before fleeing on foot.

Police were searching for two men in connection with the matter.

On Saturday, shortly after 10 p.m., police received a report that a man was shot in front of a home located on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene they met the lifeless body of an adult male.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

The country’s murder count is 46 for the year.



