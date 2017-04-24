AG, DPM dodge email controversy

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis have refused to address directly the revelations that their colleague, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, solicited deals to benefit his family’s business from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

Maynard-Gibson also refused to address reports that she was inappropriately involved in arrangements for her husband to open stores in the multibillion-dollar resort at Cable Beach.

Asked about the matter, which was reported in The Punch last week, she told reporters: “My lawyers and I are consulting on that matter.”

Davis, meanwhile, indicated to reporters that Fitzgerald is not going anywhere.

“He is our candidate and we expect him to win that seat,” he said in response to questions from reporters on whether the Progressive Liberal Party would withdraw its support for Fitzgerald, who was nominated for Marathon on Thursday.

The attorney general and deputy prime minister spoke to reporters together during the opening reception for Baha Mar on Friday.

They insisted that the government will not be distracted by the Fitzgerald controversy.

In a joint interview at the opening ceremony, Maynard-Gibson and Davis were asked whether Fitzgerald’s admission that he sought Izmirlian’s “assistance” for “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, has marred Baha Mar’s opening and cast a shadow over the government.

In emails dating back to 2013, which were obtained by The Tribune last week, Fitzgerald solicited Izmirlian’s “personal intervention” with lucrative brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts for the resort.

Davis questioned the timing of the revelations concerning Fitzgerald, suggesting it was political.

“Well, it has not brought a dark shadow over me, and I am sure it has not brought a dark shadow over the hundreds of Bahamians who are now working,” he said.

“I am focused on what this means to us as a people and as a nation”.

He continued, “I am not going to be distracted by any of this.

“As journalists you all know the answers to certain questions.

“Why now? Why now these things are being said?”

Maynard-Gibson said, “I don’t want to in any way eclipse this [opening].

“Minister Fitzgerald has already [issued] some statement.

“And you are here. You can feel the enthusiasm in this room. You felt the enthusiasm outside.

“You look at the smiling faces of young Bahamians. Those smiling faces speak for themselves.

“And I just hope when ... persons come to visit our beautiful country, and they see beautiful, warm smiling faces and get the wonderful service, that they will keep coming back.

“Just look forward. Keep facing forward. Keep moving forward, no stopping us now.

“No stopping you now. No stopping young Bahamians now.”

Both Davis and Maynard-Gibson called the opening a proud moment for the government and the Bahamian people, insisting the government has done the “heavy lifting” by facilitating the resort being opened and the former employees and creditors being paid.

Fitzgerald and Maynard-Gibson have said they do not have any deals with the owners of Baha Mar.

Prompted on whether any government minister has any contracts with Baha Mar or its affiliates, Maynard-Gibson said, “Today, we are simply celebrating young Bahamians who are so happy that we have been able to do the heavy lifting in getting this resort opened to their benefit and that is what we have been working for.”

While Fitzgerald has been the focus of the controversy, The Punch reported last week that Maynard-Gibson was also working in her family’s interests in relation to Baha Mar.

The Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure dictates that ministers cannot, on behalf of themselves or immediate family, solicit remuneration from anyone who has a contract or special relationship with the government.

Maynard-Gibson was also asked about the apparent breach of Cabinet procedure on her and Fitzgerald’s part.

After indicating she had spoken to lawyers in relation to certain reports, she said, “And let me say that is not a matter for today.

“Any causes for action will exist for years to come.

“Right now, today, I am focusing on the successes for Bahamians and wanting to make sure that we keep moving forward.”

Asked to respond to perceptions that the new owners were identified and facilitated in part because of their willingness to accommodate certain arrangements, Maynard-Gibson said at many stages throughout the entire process, Izmirlian, who she said was in constant contact with the prime minister, deputy prime minister and government negotiation team, was “given every opportunity to continue to be involved and ... you see what happened.”

Izmirlian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. in June 2015.

The government moved against the bankruptcy proceedings, and the project subsequently went into liquidation.

After all bankruptcy proceedings were dismissed, Maynard-Gibson and Fitzgerald were made head negotiators on Baha Mar’s sale.

At one point during the interview, the attorney general asked reporters why Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis would jeopardize thousands of Bahamian jobs and the hundreds of indirect jobs by seeking to sell the property.

In March, Minnis pledged an FNM government would execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar to a purchaser that has Bahamians’ interest at heart.

While he made no mention of new owners, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, Minnis’ statement suggested an FNM government would eye a purchaser other than the current ones.

But FNM Chairman Sidney Collie clarified that the FNM would move to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar if the sales process to CTF was not completed if and when the FNM becomes the next government.

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced CTF as the new owners in December.

Last August, Christie announced an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China that saw the former employees and Bahamian creditors paid, a deal which remains sealed by the Supreme Court, despite assurances from the prime minister and attorney general it will be made public.

Support

Minnis has called on Fitzgerald and Maynard-Gibson to be fired, insisting that they do not possess the honor to resign.

Davis said Fitzgerald resigning has not been discussed and is not up for consideration.

“As I said, right now ... we are focused on getting this place open as we have done,” he said.

“We are focused on ensuring there are opportunities for Bahamians, which we have done.

“We are focusing on progress, not regress.

“He (Fitzgerald) is the party’s candidate. He [has] already nominated.”



