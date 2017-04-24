For two days of the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017, the Bahamian crowd was looking for something to get excited about, something to uplift a nation of almost 400,000 people, something to cement the country as a sports power in the world. They wanted gold, and they got just that as Steven Gardiner, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan and Michael Mathieu, in that order, won the first ever mixed 4x400 meters (m) relay on the senior side in an International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) competition. On top of that, they did it at home, inside the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Led by the Olympic champion in the women’s 400m, Miller-Uibo, Team Bahamas was superb. They won in 3:14.42, almost a full three seconds ahead of second place finisher the United States. The U.S. was second in a time of 3:17.29, and Jamaica rounded out the top three, in 3:20.26.

“This is something that the country really needs right now, and we’re just glad that we could provide it,” said Miller-Uibo in front of about 10,000 screaming Bahamian fans last night. “The crowd was looking for something special, and we’re just glad that we could provide it for them. We wanted to put on a show for the country, and that’s exactly what we did.

“We were actually talking about how we never won a gold medal at the world relays, and to do it in the mixed relay is an amazing feeling. We get to keep the gold here in The Bahamas, and that’s an exciting feeling for us.”

The mixed 4x400m relay was being run at a global meet for the first time. Miller-Uibo said that she’s sure with the fanfare that it got last night, and of course the gold medal feat, it’s now a favorite among Bahamians. For the first time ever, The Bahamas’ national anthem was played after a gold medal winning performance, at a global meet, at home.

The Bahamas went with a line-up of Gardiner to Miller-Uibo to Strachan and finally, to Mathieu. The U.S. countered with a male/female/male/female line-up. That enabled them to take the lead on the third leg, but Mathieu was in hot pursuit of the Americans on the anchor leg. He only had about a 25-meter gap to make up on American anchor leg Claudia Francis.

“I was definitely comfortable with the line-up and the set-up. All four of us did an amazing job, and we came through. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Miller-Uibo.

With the win, The Bahamas ended the world relays with one gold medal, one fifth place and a sixth place finish to finish tied for eighth overall with Germany, with 15 points.

Overall, the Americans dominated again, winning another ‘Golden Baton’ award – its third straight at the world relays. The U.S. ended the meet with 60 total points – taking five of the nine relays. They were second in two more, and third in another. Jamaica finished second once again, with 39 total points, and Australia was third, finishing with 24 points.







