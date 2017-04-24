Gibson’s monthly Nygard payments

Information obtained by The Nassau Guardian shows that Nygard International Partnership made direct payments of US$5,000 per month into the Bank of America account of Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013 when he was a minister.

Gibson, the minister of labor and national insurance, said yesterday the payments were made as contributions for constituency projects.

The information appears to be from the Nygard entity, which kept a record of the payments to Gibson, who is listed as the “vendor”.

Nygard’s internal classification records the payments as “professional services” from Gibson.

The earliest payment appears to have been made in July 2011. The last payment shown in the leaked records was in early 2013.

Yesterday, Gibson was asked to explain the contributions from Peter Nygard, a controversial permanent resident, who lives at Lyford Cay and has been at the center of numerous controversies this term.

The minister said, “Thanks to contributions from Mr. Nygard and others, I, as a member of Parliament was able to continue many community initiatives like a scholarship program, awarding tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students in my constituency whose parents could not afford to cover their full tuition.

“Additionally, Golden Gates was able to run a successful election campaign in the run up to the 2012 general election.

“Following our victory at the polls, those contributions enabled me to pay off debt incurred during the campaign season.

“I think it is sad and unfortunate that those who oppose me would seek to tarnish something that has benefited so many people in my constituency simply to grab headlines and win a seat.

“For 15 years, I have dedicated my all to bettering the lives of the people of Golden Gates and I will not let this distract from the work we still have to do for those great constituents.”

Gibson noted that his Bank of America account is disclosed in his annual disclosure.

He said the account was closed more than two years ago.

Gibson’s father, “King” Eric Gibson, a legendary Bahamian sailor who died in December 2013, was close with Nygard, who is a major sponsor of national regattas.

While there are no laws governing who finances campaigns, Gibson is likely to face fallout over the revelations of the monthly payments, especially since some were made while he was a minister in the government.

Nygard is a hugely controversial figure.

One of the early pieces of legislation brought by the Christie administration this term was the Stem Cell Bill, which the Official Opposition insisted was a favor to Nygard.

More recently, the PLP and the Christie administration faced a great deal of controversy after members of Save The Bays, an environmental group, claimed that Nygard had plotted to have them murdered.

The court filings last year were accompanied by tape recordings in which Nygard is heard speaking disparagingly about Prime Minister Perry Christie and suggesting that he is a major financier of the PLP.

He claimed that he was made promise after promise.

Christie insisted in Parliament last year that no promise was made to Nygard.

Controversy also erupted in 2013 with the release of Nygard’s “Take back The Bahamas” video, which showed his flamboyant frolicking with government ministers.

In another video, Nygard proclaimed: “I have been dedicated to this country more than any single person in this whole country. There’s testimonial after testimonial.”

Recent revelations by The Tribune that Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald had solicited contracts from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for his family’s business have created bad publicity for the PLP and the government.

The release of Nygard’s records of his payments to Gibson is likely to be viewed by the Free National Movement as another major blow against the PLP as the election approaches.



