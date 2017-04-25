McCartney defends DNA candidate

Responding to controversy surrounding the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for Nassau Village Mario Lockhart posing with a handgun and scantily dressed women, DNA Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday Lockhart “did nothing wrong”.

McCartney said the circulation of the photos was a political ploy and implied that Lockhart is being judged because he is from Nassau Village, which has been the location of serious crimes over the years.

“The DNA has been made aware of the resurfacing of old photographs of the party’s Nassau Village candidate Mario Lockhart, which have [been] making rounds on social media,” he said.

“The photos, taken a year ago, show Mr. Lockhart in the United States on vacation and outside of the jurisdiction of The Bahamas, and reflected a time before he had even considered entering frontline politics or before the DNA considered him as a viable candidate.

“As expected during this season...the release of these private photos was obviously done with malicious intent and was an attempt by political operatives to not only paint Mr. Lockhart in a negative light, but to also distract voters from the truly offensive behavior perpetrated by members of the governing party in recent days.

“The DNA wishes to make clear that Mr. Lockhart has not broken any laws in The Bahamas or elsewhere.

“As a former proprietor of his own security firm, and in his work as a personal bodyguard, Lockhart has a clean police record and has not been convicted of any crimes in any jurisdiction.

“The firearm which appears in the photo is a legal and licensed firearm belonging to a long-time friend of Mr. Lockhart who currently resides in Florida.

“It is also important to note that even in The Bahamas, it is possible for Bahamians to apply for and, in some cases, receive permits to carry handguns based on the nature of their professions.”

McCartney said the DNA’s vetting process is stringent.

He said more than 20 people have to unanimously agree on a person in order for that person to run on the party’s ticket.

The Nassau Guardian was unable to reach Lockhart up to press time, but McCartney said, “He feels a bit frustrated.

“Yes, I spoke to him earlier.

“This was done maliciously, and the bottom line is there were no laws broken. It was not an illegal firearm and it was done out of the jurisdiction.”

McCartney said the photos were retrieved from Lockhart’s Facebook account. That account has since been deleted.

Lockhart was previously the chauffeur for Nassau Village MP Dion Smith.

Upon announcing his candidacy in March, Lockhart said the Progressive Liberal Party does not care about Bahamians and he plans to cater to the needs of those who have been neglected.

He described himself as “an individual who sat in the front seat beside one of them”.



