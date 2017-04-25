|
American cleared in Bimini stabbing death
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com
Published: Apr 25, 2017
One of the men charged in the stabbing death of an American businessman will no longer have to face trial for his death.
That’s because the attorney general issued a nolle prosequi, abandoning the case against Robert F. Schwarz of Gaylordsville, Connecticut, who was charged with manslaughter after Carl D. Yerger, a businessman on vacation, was found dead on April 18, 2014 at the Big Game Club Resort & Marina on Bimini.
Both of the accused were granted $35,000 cash bail.
Prosecutors intend to proceed against Tyler Valles of Key Largo, Florida.
But his lawyer, Wayne Munroe QC, raised a constitutional issue before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, which prevented the trial from proceeding.
A new trial date will not be fixed until the constitutional motion is determined.
Yerger, 45, was on a fishing trip with Joe Zidik, his friend and business partner, when he was killed.
The two co-owned Custom Milling & Consulting Inc. in Pennsylvania.
According to authorities, Yerger was stabbed after a fight with the two suspects, who were on a private yacht in the resort marina.
Authorities said he repeatedly attempted to board the boat without permission before the fight broke out.