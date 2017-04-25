Five held on tourist drug supply charges

Five men — three taxi drivers and two Jet Ski operators — were arrested in a police sting aimed at disrupting drug sales to tourists and appeared before a magistrate yesterday.

Taxi drivers Marcel Flowers, 50, of Rugby Drive; Brian Evans, 27, of Palm Breeze Drive; and Taurus Farrington, 29, of Carmichael Road, and Jet Ski operators Aaron Curtis, 30, of Yellow Elder; and Shanthon Sawyer, 29, were arrested earlier this month during a police dragnet on Paradise Island.

Flowers, Evans, Farrington and Curtis denied charges of supplying cocaine, soliciting persons for the purpose of selling cocaine, and drug possession at their arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Sawyer, who was only charged with soliciting persons for the purpose of selling cocaine, also denied the charge.

All of the defendants were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until May 2, when Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes will set a trial date.

The defendants will have to apply to a Supreme Court judge for bail, as magistrates lack the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offenses.

Appearing in the same court was Antio Simmons, 35, of Australia Avenue, Elizabeth Estates. He paid a $4,500 fine to avoid spending a year in prison for having over a pound of marijuana.

Simmons, a heavy duty equipment operator, was arrested at Wulff Road and Market Street on April 22 after police found 18 ounces of marijuana, with an estimated wholesale street value of $1,700, under the driver’s seat, according to prosecutor Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis.

Simmons told police that he found the drugs while walking through a track road.

His attorney, Tai Pinder, asked the magistrate to consider a non-custodial sentence due to Simmons’ early admission of guilt and his previously clean criminal record.



