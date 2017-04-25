PM dismisses claims of blasphemy

Expressing shock that some people would dare question his faith, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday not only does he believe in God, but he understands that the only way to see his deceased mother again is through “an enduring faith”.

“Like you, I believe in God,” Christie told attendees at a tower installation ceremony at ZNS.

“I believe in the omnificence, omnipotence and the omnipresence of God.

“I believe that is true, the framers of our constitution tried to enshrine the basis of Christian spirit to make us connected.

“But, as we sit here in this place commissioning this wonderful station Dr. Bernard Nottage, the God that I believe in is present with us.”

He asked, “You question whether I understand God in The Bahamas in the 21st century for politics?

“That’s why I’m happy ya’ll have a Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

“Praise the Lord. No, I’m serious.

“I just want to be able to say, I’d chosen to speak to the issue of truth, because I understand so clearly that the only way, the only way I may be able to see my mummy again is through faith, and through an enduring faith.”

The prime minister was responding to controversy that surrounded a comment he made about God at a rally in Exuma on Saturday night.

While Christie addressed PLP supporters his mic cut out.

He tapped it several times.

When sound was restored, he said, “Listen, it going so good now, God can’t stop me now.”

Some people perceived his comment to mean he views himself as mightier than God.

Others said the prime minister was taken out of context, and was merely indicating that his speech and the rally’s momentum were going so well he did not think God would stop all of that with a malfunctioning mic.

Yesterday, Christie clarified what he meant.

“I fly to Exuma and I decide to tell the people of my story of overcoming the odds in education, telling them the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will issue a new program of training adults, giving adults who missed an opportunity to have an education to be retrained,” he said.

“And I said it is going to help us bring about a magnificent — and the microphone went out.

“I tapped it, bam, bam, bam, bam and said, God you can’t do this to me.

“I’m in full flow in making a speech and it looked like I had a power failure.

“And then somebody dares to question my faith, saying I believe I’m God Almighty or mightier than God.

“What they didn’t understand is we had the religious leaders there in that audience, some of them praying for us that day, and all of them heard me.

“And advocacy, please God, I am talking to people who are constituents of mine, do not let this stop now.”

Christie asked how many times do people have to hear him quote scriptures such as John 3:16 to know he attended Sunday school.

He said, “How can you ever believe that someone with my experience, with people who are church leaders in my family, who I have said in the national Parliament when I made a mistake that I owe to them an apology because I have always guided my life by making them proud of me.”

In March, Christie offered his “deepest expression of regret” about flashing his middle finger while speaking at a branch meeting for Marathon, Fox Hill and St. Anne’s constituencies in Fox Hill.

He showed an energetic crowd a quick flash of his middle finger as he explained how he responded to an allegation he had heard early that day.

Speaking at ZNS yesterday, Christie said it is often challenging to be mindful of all things done and said when engaging in the political arena, “but what is very clear now is that both sides will be competing in a way that is not helpful to this country”.

“I have tried my best to keep dignity and order, and will continue to because as prime minister I have an obligation to recognize that notwithstanding lies that are told about people, people outside this country are watching,” the prime minister said.

He said divisions in public should not be manifested into hatred.

Christie said despite the “wonderful battles” in public life and heavily contested elections, he hopes the Christian spirit that binds Bahamians together will enable them to continue to enjoy that.



