Primary care services under NHI by May 1

With enrollment for National Health Insurance (NHI) launched yesterday, participants are expected to be able to receive primary care services under the scheme by May 1, according to Permanent Secretary for the NHI Secretariat Peter Deveaux-Isaacs.

Enrollment, phase two of NHI, means that NIB smart card holders can select their primary care service provider, of which over 140 providers were available yesterday morning.

According to NHI Project Manager Dr. Delon Brennen, new providers are signing on daily.

He confirmed that approximately 300 people had enrolled for NHI as of 11 a.m.

Enrollment centers are located at Cotton Tree Plaza on Bernard Road, New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road and Enoch Beckford Memorial Auditorium on Carmichael Road.

To enroll participants must provide their NIB smart card, be a citizen or legal resident and provide proof of residency in The Bahamas for the last six months.

Prime Minister Perry Christie, who was among those who went to enroll yesterday, called the launch a momentous occasion.

He noted that it was not an easy road in getting the scheme to this stage.

“This is just a wonderful experience, and for someone like myself who has been laboring with this, cutting through all of the extraordinary confrontational issues that are arising, this is just a wonderful day in the commonwealth for this enrollment,” Christie said.

The NHI Secretariat is expected to sign an agreement with Aetna, a major third-party healthcare provider with one of the largest networks in the U.S, next week to become the NHI public insurer.

Challenged

Christie, who visited Enoch Beckford Memorial Auditorium, attempted to enroll, but did not bring the necessary documents to complete the process.

To prove residency in The Bahamas in the last six months, either a utility bill, housing contract, unemployment assistance documentation, among other documents, must be provided.

When asked for an updated bill, the prime minister said he did not know he had to provide one.

However, an official said his NIB contributions could be accessed to determine residency.

While exploring scenarios with Brennen in which participants may have certain questions, Christie requested more time to consult on which of the available providers he wished to choose, acknowledging that some people will be challenged to select a provider.

Brennen said NHI personnel can make a recommendation on a provider based on certain criteria, including proximity to where that person resides.

“I have to recalibrate,” Christie said.

“Dr. Gomez was my family physician.

“So, I have arrived. I have looked at this list.

“I am challenged as to which one I should select.

“I need time to reflect and to consult.”

He added, “Even someone like myself would need to be able to go through this list to make sure I have the person who can best fit my needs, which are peculiar to me.”

Brennen advised that participants have the ability to select up to three providers from the list.

He said if a participant would like to change providers they have the ability to do so.

For more information visit www.nhibahamas.gov.bs.



