Three charged with murder

Three men appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and a policeman seriously injured.

Christavio Tucker, 22, of Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens; Kevin Calixte, 23, of Scott Street; and Kevin Ramsey, 24, of Montell Heights, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with non-capital murder regarding the shooting death of Axanthio Thompson (who was on bail for the 2014 murder of Loren Rolle), and the attempted murder of PC 3825 Hall on April 21.

Thompson and Hall were at the One Touch Car Wash on Market Street when gunmen opened fire from a passing car, authorities said.

Police responded almost immediately and the suspects were arrested following a brief chase that ended in Ridgeland Park, with police seizing a.45 pistol and an AK submachine gun.

The suspects, who were unrepresented, also faced gun possession charges.

However, they were not required to enter pleas to the charges and have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until May 31.

At that time, the proceedings are expected to come to an end in the Magistrates’ Court as the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.



