Collie: PLP’s silence on Fitzgerald stunning

It is stunning that only one Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member has acknowledged Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald breached the Cabinet procedure code and indicated he should resign, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie said in a statement yesterday.

Collie was referring to the PLP St. Anne’s MP Dr. Charles Clarke, who told The Nassau Guardian on Tuesday Fitzgerald appeared to have violated the code when he wrote then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian soliciting contracts for his family’s business.

Clarke suggested if Fitzgerald were in a first world country he would have had no other choice but to resign.

But the minister remains defiant in the face of calls for his resignation. One week later, Prime Minister Perry Christie has not publicly addressed the matter.

“It is high time the prime minister and his cronies come clean and clear,” Collie said.

“It is clearly a yes or no question. Either Cabinet members Fitzgerald, Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Shane Gibson abused their positions of power or they did not.

“...It's stunning that only one PLP member has stepped forward to join the Bahamian people to call on Fitzgerald to resign.”

Collie also said: “...Their leadership's silence shamefully speaks volumes in and of itself. The Bahamian people know who the PLP puts first. It's always themselves.

“Bahamians cannot risk another five years of PLP politicians that enrich themselves by manipulating their positions in government.

“The FNM believes government are the employees and the Bahamian people are the employers. When elected, we will act swiftly to enact reforms that curtail corruption and prioritize the interests of the people.”

Fitzgerald solicited brokerage, trucking and limousine services from Izmirlian and asked for his recommendation in securing business from the hotel brands at Baha Mar.

Fitzgerald has said nothing came out of his requests to Izmirlian.

However, in one email, he acknowledged that Bahamas Cargo & Logistics (BCL) got “a one time deal to move 40 containers”.

He also said he is not a shareholder in BCL.

Throughout his emails to Izmirlian he used the term “we” in efforts to secure business.

“I really need to know when we can expect to begin work for the brokerage and trucking of the furniture, fixtures and fittings,” he said in a July 2013 email.

He also wrote about personally wanting to establish a relationship between Baha Mar and BCL.

The matter has dominated political discussion over the last week.

While the prime minister has not addressed it, he has spoken publicly several times since then on a number of other matters. On Monday, he admonished Bahamians to reject fake news.



