Roberts: No concern about PLP brand after revelations

Insisting that the recent controversial revelations surrounding two PLP Cabinet ministers have not damaged the party’s image two weeks ahead of the general election, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts indicated yesterday he has every confidence Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald and Minister of Labour Shane Gibson will win their respective seats.

Roberts was asked to respond to PLP St. Anne’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke, who acknowledged that Fitzgerald appeared to be in breach of the code governing the conduct of Cabinet ministers.

Clarke also suggested that in a first world society a minister faced with such a matter would resign.

“I have no further comment on that,” Roberts said.

“...I am not getting in that.

“I already said what I had to say on the Fitzgerald matter.”

In emails dating back to 2013, Fitzgerald solicited brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts with the resort from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

Fitzgerald later admitted to “seeking his assistance” for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

He also requested Izmirlian provide a recommendation to be able to approach the other hotel brands that make up Baha Mar.

Fitzgerald has maintained he has no shares in the family business and has no contracts with Baha Mar, now owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

In an unrelated matter, it was revealed in information obtained by The Guardian that Nygard International Partnership made direct payments of US$5,000 per month into Gibson’s Bank of America account prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013.

Gibson said the contributions went toward community initiatives.

He noted that his Bank of America account is disclosed in his annual disclosure.

He also said the account was closed more than two years ago.

The information appears to be from the Nygard entity, which kept a record of the payments to Gibson who is listed as the “vendor”.

Nygard’s internal classification records the payments as “professional services” from Gibson.

The earliest payment appears to have been made in July 2011.

The last payment shown in the leaked records was in early 2013.

When asked if Gibson disclosed the payments from Nygard to the party, Roberts suggested that those questions should be put to Gibson.

Asked whether the PLP’s brand and image have been damaged by the recent controversies, Roberts said he has “no concerns”.

“Absolutely none sir, N-O-N-E,” the PLP chairman said.

Clarke is the first PLP to publicly acknowledge that Fitzgerald seems to have erred.

One week after the revelations, Prime Minister Perry Christie has not publicly addressed the matter involving Fitzgerald.

He also has not addressed the matter involving Gibson and the Nygard payments.



