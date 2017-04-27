Man convicted of attempted murder in Judith Blair case

A Supreme Court jury yesterday convicted a man of an armed robbery and attempted murder that stemmed from a home invasion.

Adrian Stubbs, of Fleming Street, claimed that he was at home with his girlfriend’s mother and brother around the time that two gunmen broke into Judith Blair’s home at Chapel Street, Blue Hills Estates, on February 11, 2014.

Despite his claims of being elsewhere, police lifted Stubbs’ fingerprints from inside the home and he was identified by Judith Blair and her son, Marvin Blair.

Ms. Blair was home-schooling her grandson when the intruders appeared.

They took $2,100 in cash, a laptop, cell phone and the grandson’s bag.

Stubbs, who was identified as the gunman, shot Ms. Blair twice, her son once, and fired at the grandson, the court heard.

Stubbs was arrested on February 21 and picked out in separate identification parades by the elder Blairs the following day.

During his testimony, the prosecution pointed out that Stubbs’ alibi had changed from the one he had provided at his arraignment.

At that time, Stubbs claimed he was home babysitting his nephew.

But in his evidence, Stubbs said that he babysat his son during the morning until he took him to St. Barnabas Day Care and remained home with his girlfriend’s mother and brother.

The mother backed up Stubbs’ claim that he was at home, but she said that he was not her grandchild’s father, although the boy called him daddy.

Justice Bernard Turner will hold a sentencing hearing on June 8, as his lawyer, Damien White, requested a probation report.

Floyd Moxey and Bjorn Ferguson prosecuted.



