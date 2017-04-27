PM intervenes after women fired for fighting on job

Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday he called employers and chastised them for firing three women who were involved in an altercation while on the job.

Christie was speaking at the official opening of the Community Counseling and Assessment Centre of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Collins Avenue, and briefly addressed unemployment and the challenges facing young people in the country.

“We must minimize the risk of not being aware of the challenges that young people today are faced with,” Christie said.

“I went to a house. I met seven, eight young people. Three of the women said that they were laid off because they were involved in some kind of fight in one of these jobs.

“I then asked, ‘Well who is working?’; one person.

“How do they live? What do they do?

“How do they eat? What do they do?

“Well, in my case I was able to call the people and say you’ll know you’ll were wrong for firing them as opposed to suspending them.

“And hopefully they have taken note of it, but that’s just because I came across that household.”

Christie did not indicate whether his call resulted in the women getting their jobs back or where they worked.

He also did not say whether they are constituents of his.

“As a political leader there is anguish, there’s bewilderment not known, not identified, not counseled on; just continues to develop into the challenges that we have to deal with in here.”

This term unemployment has remained a major challenge.

There have not been any new unemployment numbers since the results of a survey taken last October were released in December.

The national unemployment rate decreased just over one percent, from 12.7 percent in May to 11.6 percent in October, according to the Department of Statistics.

The fall in unemployment was attributed in part to temporary jobs created after Hurricane Matthew.



