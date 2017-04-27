Major drug bustin Big Pond

Police arrested a man and woman yesterday in connection with the seizure of 390 pounds of marijuana valued at $390,000 from a home on Water Street, Big Pond, around 6:45 a.m.

A young child was also removed from the home, police said.

According to Chief Superintendent Samuel Butler, commander of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), with a search warrant in hand, the DEU team went to the residence and found the marijuana concealed in 14 large nylon sacks and a child’s backpack.

“Obviously, from time to time, we see any number of methods in terms of concealment,” Butler said.

“You talk about a backpack, that of a child; that certainly would demonstrate the will of individuals to pedal drugs on our streets...using various different packages and that happens to be one of the methods they would use.”

Butler added, “We strongly say to persons who seek to participate in the illegal drug trade, that the drug enforcement will seek you out.

“The drug enforcement will leave no stone unturned.

“We are certainly inspired by what we do.

“We understand the significance of going after perpetrators of drug trafficking.

“... We will continue to be on the frontline moving drugs from our street.”

Butler said although yesterday’s seizure was not one of the DEU’s largest, it echoes the concern that a number of these large seizures have been found in local communities.

“We are concerned that [it] also speaks of the availability once it’s in the community for consumption,” he said.

“It’s certainly something that is concerning for the Drug Enforcement Unit.”



