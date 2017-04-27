Minnis slams PLP ‘greed’

With demands for Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald to be fired for soliciting lucrative contracts with the Baha Mar resort from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said at a rally in Carmichael last night that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) remains a “greedy and grabalicious” organization filled with “out of control, arrogant, disrespectful and all-for-me-baby” Cabinet ministers.

He said this is the fundamental difference between the FNM and PLP.

Minnis, who stressed The Bahamas could not survive another term with the PLP, pledged to hold his ministers responsible if the FNM wins the government.

“Jerome Fitzgerald knew that Christie’s Cabinet could do whatever [it] wanted.

“These people are bold in their bad ways.

“He (Fitzgerald) blatantly went about begging for contracts at Baha Mar.”

In emails dating back to 2013, Fitzgerald solicited Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts with the resort.

Fitzgerald later admitted to “seeking his assistance” for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics Ltd.

He also requested Izmirlian provide a recommendation to approach the hotel brands that make up Baha Mar.

Fitzgerald has maintained he has no shares in the family business and has no contracts with Baha Mar, now owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) — although he repeatedly used “we” in his emails when referring to Bahamas Cargo & Logistics Ltd.

Minnis said Fitzgerald has violated Cabinet rules of conduct and standards, but charged that the PLP had “little to no standards left”.

“They are greedy and grabalicious,” he said.

“Jerome didn’t just want a little contract.

“He wanted to hog up the limousine business.

“He forget that everybody has to eat in this country and put bread on the table.

“His mindset was clear: I don’t care about the taxi and limousine drivers in this country and their families, just like I don’t care about the health of the residents of Marathon.

“Jerome is just like many of them in that PLP Cabinet. They just want to hog up, hog up.

“Don’t forget Allyson Maynard-Gibson (attorney general).

“She wanted her and her family to hog up business at Baha Mar.

“If you let them back in, you can kiss our country goodbye.”

But Minnis said what was truly disgraceful was Fitzgerald’s response when the matter was revealed.

The FNM leader said Fitzgerald did not apologize or express regret, but instead danced around on Nomination Day.

Minnis said the prime minister’s silence on the matter makes it worse, but it is indicative of his government.

“The PLP’s message is crystal clear — to hell with the Bahamian people,” he said.

“And you know what? If they win, Christie will put Jerome right back in the Cabinet so he can beg someone else for contracts.

“FNMs, Bahamians everywhere. The FNM is different. The PLP has brought back the same tired ... out of control, arrogant, disrespectful, all-for-me-baby crew.”

Minnis said he would never allow his minister of financial services to “negotiate a lucrative deal and job with the very industry he is supposed to oversee, and who will have business before the government”.

“Christie even bragged about what a sweet deal Ryan [Pinder] was getting,” Minnis said.

Elizabeth MP Ryan Pinder resigned as a minister of financial services in December 2014 after he accepted a “mind-blowing” offer at Deltec Bank.

Minnis said the PLP, through greed and poor governance, has brought the country to its knees, and this election is about “hope and opportunity, nurturing the dreams and unleashing the talents and energy of the Bahamian people, especially our young people”.

Contracts pledge

The FNM leader promised to be a transformational leader.

As part of his commitment to transparency and accountability, Minnis said upon becoming the government, the FNM would publish all major government contracts in local newspapers.

A notable contract that remains under the seal of the Supreme Court is the August agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China, which saw former Baha Mar employees and Bahamian creditors paid.

It was revealed through information leaked to the media that the government traded tax concessions equivalent to the $100 million in payouts.

Minnis also pledged to appoint a press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister to ensure the media are regularly briefed.

Additionally, he said he would ensure FNM MPs hold frequent town hall meetings with their constituents.

Pretender

Minnis said Prime Minister Perry Christie is a great pretender and has pretended to care about the will of the people, but his government has ignored it.

He said this was demonstrated in the January 2013 gambling referendum when voters overwhelmingly rejected the questions, but the government went ahead and regularized the web shop industry.

Minnis said Christie has pretended to care about Bahamians’ health, but the government has failed to introduce a comprehensive National Health Insurance (NHI) plan.

Enrollment was launched this week.

Primary care services under NHI is expected to begin on May 1, four years after Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez said it would be implemented.

Gomez admitted this week that the government still does not know how it will pay for the scheme.

Furthermore, the public insurer for NHI is not in place, despite officials insisting this will not impact the program.

Minnis said the May 1 introduction of primary care services under NHI is more about “public relations than reality”.

He said an FNM government would support a workable and sustainable NHI plan, introducing a Catastrophic Health Insurance plan.

Minnis also said the prime minister pretends to respect the Bahamian people, but has produced his middle finger in public and uttered obscene language in front of students.

Christie later expressed deep regret about the gesture.

“Emperor Perry Christie is a great pretender,” Minnis said.

“But, I am real. And I will be real with you.

“Unlike the PLP, I am not going to promise things my government cannot deliver.

“I have a clear philosophy of leadership and some guiding values and principles.”



