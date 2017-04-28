Bidding for landfill management begins today

The bidding process for a new management company for the New Providence Landfill is scheduled to begin today, according to Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett.

“I just got the notice from the Office of the Prime Minister that the Tenders Board of the Ministry of Finance will meet tomorrow to open the bids,” Dorsett said.

The government officially launched the request for proposals (RFP) process in an effort to facilitate the remediation and operation of the landfill earlier this month.

The deadline for applicants was on Wednesday.

The opening of proposals took place at the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

The minister also announced this month that the preliminary cost of remediation at the landfill is about $20 million to $30 million, but that amount is expected to increase.

Interested investors are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $10,000 with the submission of the registration form.

They are also expected to sign and return a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) said in its recently released Charter 2017, it will ensure that issues at the landfill are remediated by working with a strategic partner and “using scientific methods”.

Last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie said the government is “very close” to choosing a company to run the site.

Fires have been occurring at the landfill for years. The reasons given are usually spontaneous combustion or arson.

Both the PLP and Free National Movement (FNM) have admitted fault for the “mismanagement” of the dump.

The environment minister previously explained that new technology and facilities would be included at the dump site and would all be a part of the new agreement made with the prospective management company.

New technology and facilities are expected to include membrane landfill liner to generate solar energy, gas extraction technology, and a new materials recycling facility.



