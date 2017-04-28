Second man pleads guilty to BPL fuel theft

The Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel theft case has been resolved, with the final defendant pleading guilty on Wednesday to receiving.

Philip Curry, 50, of Butler Street, changed his not guilty pleas after spending two weeks on remand.

Police charged him and Jarius Bowleg, 48, with stealing and receiving 110 gallons of diesel on April 15.

The theft was uncovered by a worker who saw people taking fuel from the pipeline off Frank Watson Highway, which connects BPL’s Clifton Pier fuel station to the Blue Hills power plant.

Curry was fined $1,200 or one year in prison.

Butler, who pleaded guilty at his initial court appearance, was given the option of paying a $1,000 fine or spending one year in prison.

As a result of their guilty pleas, the June 14 trial date has been vacated.



