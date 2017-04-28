Collie finds contract award to Fitzgerald’s mom troubling

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday called the revelation that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald’s mother was awarded a contract by the National Insurance Board (NIB) less than two months after the 2012 general election, “troubling” and insisted that Fitzgerald’s issues will not go away for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

The Tribune’s top story revealed that A. Scott Fitzgerald Insurance Brokers and Agents Ltd. was made the broker of record for NIB without participating in the contract bidding process.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Collie asked, “What else is there in this whole saga of conflict of interest for the Fitzgerald family that we are not aware of?”

But Fitzgerald said in a statement he has no involvement with the matter.

“My mother has owned an insurance company for more than 30 years,” he said.

“As far back as 1992, 25 years ago, that company has had insurance contracts with the government and quasi-governmental agencies.

“Her company has had government contracts, therefore, for at least 15 years prior to my entry into public life as an appointed senator in 2007.

He added, “Why bring my mother, a private citizen and an established and astute businesswoman, into the last-minute nastiness of a political campaign?

“I will not be deterred.

“From a young age I was trained to be strong.”

But the FNM believes the revelation about the contract should not be taken lightly.

“This story with the granting of the NIB health insurance contract to a member of Minister Fitzgerald’s family, months after they took office, and then the series of revelations which followed Mr. Fitzgerald throughout his tenure as a Cabinet minister [are] troubling.

“It’s more than troubling.

“...I have never seen anything like this.”

The story follows last week’s revelation by the Tribune that Fitzgerald contacted then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian in 2013, soliciting brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts, telling Izmirlian the matter required his “personal intervention”.

Collie said yesterday that the prime minister’s silence in the face of Fitzgerald’s controversies is also troubling.

“What is also troubling, is up to this point I have not heard or seen anything from Prime Minister Perry Christie,” he said.

“Not a word about this issue.

“And frankly the issues [are] not going to go away.

“And the PLP is asking the Bahamian people to give them another five years in less than two weeks; give me a break.”

Collie added that if Marathon residents choose to re-elect Fitzgerald then “there is nothing that can be done about that”.

“But when it comes to appointing him as a Cabinet minister or grooming him to take over a major political party, God forbid.”

Speaking to the defensiveness of PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, Collie suggested that Roberts “will do anything” to sweep the issues under the carpet.

“I have heard it all from Bradley Roberts,” he said.

Collie said Roberts will say anything and do anything to push the PLP forward, including sweeping whatever he can sweep under the carpet and glossing it over.

“Thankfully, the Bahamian people now have social media.

“They have a very aggressive, investigative, traditional media and they are well-informed, much better than generations ago.

“The liberalization of the airwaves, radio and television now makes available to the viewing and listening public not just a state-owned radio and television, but now more than 26 outlets.

“So the Bahamian people know and see what is going on and they can see right through the facade.”

Roberts, who also spoke to The Guardian yesterday, insisted that it was all “naked politics”.

“Minister Fitzgerald’s mother has been in the insurance business for many, many, many years, and she has gotten business under the FNM government and under the PLP government,” he said.

“She was, at one time, some years ago, treasurer of the Free National Movement.

“So you can see, it’s all politics, naked politics.

“They attacked his father the other day with regard to Baha Mar, now his mother.

“How lower can they go?”

Roberts condemned the “attacks” of politicians’ family members.

“In attacking family members, they are not in the fray,” he said.

“We always subscribe that if you are going to attack anybody, you attack the politician.

“Never fool with our wives, our parents.

“They are not a part of the political frontline.”

Roberts added that the political arena has shifted due to the advancement of technology and the introduction of social media.

“It is a new vista that we are entering, I think due mainly [to] the social media that is driving this,” he said.

“And we have some individuals out there who appear, as far as they are concerned, to win an election is the end all for them.

“But on May 11, when we wake up, the same Bahamas is going to be here and we are going to still have to live with each other in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Roberts said the latest controversies will not impact the party’s chances of reelection.

“May 10th will tell the tale,” he said.

“Minister Fitzgerald, Minister Shane Gibson, will all see their constituencies running away.”



