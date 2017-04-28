181,675 voters registered, but names of dead still being deleted

Despite being posted as the “final numbers for 2017 registered voters” on the Parliamentary Registration Department’s (PRD) Facebook page, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said yesterday the department was still removing the names of dead people from the register.

The information was revealed on the PRD’s page on Wednesday.

As of April 26, 2017 there were 181,675 people registered to vote.

Hall said, “We are still taking out dead people because we find people who are dying so we still taking off dead people.

“...We are going to certify the register on the 1st of May.

“We are still doing corrections.”

The PRD has faced widespread criticism over the state of the register, when it was revealed that hundreds of discrepancies existed, including the names of hundreds of people appearing twice on the register.

The register also showed some voters’ dates of birth as being in the 1700s and 1800s. Some people appeared on the register as being born this year.

Hall said these discrepancies were due to “human error”.

According to Article 25(2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, the parliamentary commissioner shall within 14 days of the day of the issue of the writ of election publish the appropriate parts of the register in the Gazette.

The writ of election was issued on April 11.

The general election will take place on May 10.

Despite an extremely sluggish start to voter registration, due to what Hall had described as “voter apathy”, the current number surpasses the 172,128 people registered to vote in the 2012 election by almost 10,000.

The figures revealed that the Golden Isles constituency has the highest number of registered voters with 6,711 people registered to vote.

This is a 33 percent increase from the 5,036 people registered last election.

Progressive Liberal Party incumbent Michael Halkitis, Free National Movement (FEM) candidate Vaughn Miller, and Democratic National Alliance candidate Stephen Greenslade will vie for the seat.

Killarney has the second highest number of registered voters with 6,372 people registered, which represents a 27 percent increase from the last election.

Centreville saw a 16 percent decrease in voter registration with 4,746 registered voters in comparison to the 5,630 people registered in 2012.

In the newly formed constituency, St. Barnabas, there are 3,989 registered voters.

Although MICAL shows the fewest number of registered voters with 1,348; this only represents a two percent decrease from the 1,374 people registered to vote in the 2012 election.







