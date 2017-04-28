American admits Baha Mar fraud

An American businessman yesterday admitted to fraudulently obtaining $5,946 from the Baha Mar Resort on April 22.

Luis Orlando Sanchez, 34, of Miramar, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud by false pretences, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses and proceeds of crime at his arraignment before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Prosecutors alleged that Sanchez and Jose Nemojon, a 53-year-old Venezuelan who lives in Miami, defrauded the resort and conspired to commit the offense.

Sanchez was further accused of having $226 that represented the proceeds of criminal conduct on April 23.

Swain will sentence Sanchez today and arraign Nemojon on the charges.

Nemojon could not be arraigned yesterday because a Spanish interpreter was not available.



