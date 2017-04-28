Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

American admits Baha Mar fraud
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Apr 28, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

An American businessman yesterday admitted to fraudulently obtaining $5,946 from the Baha Mar Resort on April 22.

Luis Orlando Sanchez, 34, of Miramar, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud by false pretences, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses and proceeds of crime at his arraignment before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Prosecutors alleged that Sanchez and Jose Nemojon, a 53-year-old Venezuelan who lives in Miami, defrauded the resort and conspired to commit the offense.

Sanchez was further accused of having $226 that represented the proceeds of criminal conduct on April 23.

Swain will sentence Sanchez today and arraign Nemojon on the charges.

Nemojon could not be arraigned yesterday because a Spanish interpreter was not available.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links