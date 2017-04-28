Butler-Turner says Izmirlian gave her financial support

Incumbent Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday confirmed that former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian financially backed her second bid to become leader of the Free National Movement (FNM).

She made the revelation on More 94 FM’s ‘Real Talk Live’ with host Rudolph Tinker.

Butler-Turner was asked whether she was supported financially during her bid for leader.

“I had to because I had to raise $100,000, so yes, I did,” she said.

Butler-Turner and FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis agreed to put up $100,000 each to help fund the party’s July 2016 convention.

“I must say I got financial support from people who really believed in me,” she noted.

Butler-Turner was also asked if Izmirlian financially supported her.

“Did Sarkis Izmirlian support me financially?” she repeated.

“Sarkis Izmirlian did support me.”

Tinker sought to clarify whether Butler-Turner received funds from Izmirlian.

Butler-Turner confirmed, “I did.”

Though there is nothing that prevents anyone, including permanent residents and foreign investors, from supporting political campaigns or candidates, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has made the case that the FNM and several of its candidates vying for seats in the approaching election are closely tied to Izmirlian, and have sought to defend his public image amid the troubles surrounding Baha Mar.

Butler-Turner’s FNM nomination was revoked after she and several FNM MPs wrote to the governor general to remove Minnis as leader in December.

She is running as an independent.

Butler-Turner made no mention of who else supported her bid for leader, or who is currently backing her bid to remain the member of Parliament for Long Island.

It is unknown whether Izmirlian supported any other candidates during the FNM’s convention, including Minnis.

Butler-Turner first ran for the leadership at the party's convention in November 2014.

Minnis beat her three to one.

She made a second attempt at the July 2016 convention, which came about as a result of dissent among the majority of the FNM MPs to Minnis’ leadership.

On the morning of the vote, however, Butler-Turner and former Senator Dr. Duane Sands, her running mate, who was vying for the post of deputy leader, announced that they were pulling out of the leadership and deputy leadership races.

Butler-Turner was also prompted on whether she received funds from former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette, who was vocal in his support of Butler-Turner.

“No, I didn’t,” she said.

“He did support me, but not financially.”



