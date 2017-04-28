PM announces pay for police

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced last night that police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013 will be paid after the general election.

After he mounted the stage at a Progressive Liberal Party rally at R. M. Bailey Park, the prime minister started his speech by making the “important announcement”.

“I want you to listen to me, because this involves the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” he said.

“In 2013, in the face of mounting criminality we called upon the hard-working officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to work extended hours in an effort to reduce the levels of violence in the streets.

“In 2014, a number of officers brought an action before the Supreme Court, seeking a declaration that officers were to be paid compensation for working 12-hour shifts, which resulted in officers working in excess of 40 hours per week.

“The court having reviewed the provisions of the Employment Act and Force Orders, determined that members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, of the rank of inspector, sergeant, corporal and constable, are entitled to an owed overtime pay or in lieu thereof, days off as compensation for working 12-hour shifts, which resulted in the members working in excess of 40 hours a week.

“In reviewing the options available to the government, it became apparent that issuing days off in lieu of pay would create a significant challenge in meeting our policing objectives.”

Consequently, the government has determined that as it is not feasible to grant days off in lieu of overtime, it will pay police officers for the period of them working in excess of 40 hours, during the period of 12-hour shifts.”

Christie said the payments will be in two tranches: The first payment will be made on May 29 and the second payment will be in the next budget cycle.

“For officers who are deceased...and for those who were retirees, they will get paid in full,” he added.

“So I want to make that announcement tonight to all police officers.

“It is important that I do so, to tell them also that it is my understanding from the minister of national security and the commissioner of police that promotions are underway and will be known shortly to all that are subject to such promotions.

“The same will apply to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the prison service.”

The prime minister told the crowd, and the audience listening via television, radio and social media, that the Progressive Liberal Party has made decisions “that are to really, truly uplift our security forces”.

“I thank them very much for the services they rendered in this country and that they continue to render to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”



