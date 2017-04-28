AG dismisses revelations as ‘foolishness’

With two PLP Cabinet ministers facing explosive revelations surrounding their conduct, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson indicated yesterday that the party’s opponents are attempting to distract the PLP on the “finish line”, calling the matters “foolishness”.

“We have just come from the IAAF [World] Relays where when any of our wonderful athletes, when any of them were at the finish line, their opponents tried to distract them,” she said when asked whether she believes her Cabinet colleagues erred.

“We are staying focused. My colleagues are staying focused.

“On May 3 and May 10 the record of the Progressive Liberal Party in changing fundamentally this country — I mentioned some of those things today — for the benefit of the Bahamian people, stands for itself.

“And very importantly, Bahamians recognize how Bahamian lives have been changed, whether it is Baha Mar, National Health Insurance (NHI), Swift Justice, the FIR (flight information region); these are all changing The Bahamas and Bahamian lives.

“That record speaks for itself.”

In emails dating back to 2013 reported on by The Tribune last week, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald solicited trucking, brokerage and limousine contracts with the resort from Sarkis Izmirlian, the former Baha Mar developer, as well as requested a recommendation for Baha Mar’s affiliates.

Asked whether she believes Fitzgerald did anything wrong, Maynard-Gibson said, “I said it before and I say it again.

“The education minister has already spoken very clearly in this matter.

“The education minister is an outstanding Cabinet minister, who has caused the University of The Bahamas to be opened; who has caused every single school in this country to be connected; who has ensured there is a preschool on every island.

“If I am the opponent, of course I would like to distract Bahamians from his extraordinary accomplishments with this foolishness.

“I have nothing to add. I have nothing to add. Complete distractions.

“And, I can tell you, I hope all of you have a prayer partner.

“My prayer partners have called me and told me ‘listen, you stay focused and you tell your colleagues too to stay focused, and you continue to serve the Bahamian people. Bahamians get it’.”

Fitzgerald has admitted to “seeking assistance” from Izmirlian for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

His admission is a breach of Cabinet procedure, which stipulates that ministers cannot on behalf of themselves or family request advantage or future advantage or favor from anyone who has an agreement or special relationship with the government.

PLP St. Anne’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke has been the only PLP to acknowledge Fitzgerald erred and appears to have breached the rules of Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald maintains he has no shares in the family business and has no contracts with Baha Mar.

‘Real scandal’

Maynard-Gibson said the “real scandal is [FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis] promising to sell Baha Mar”.

“That is in The Tribune and it is in The [Nassau] Guardian, and it is scandalous that he would jeopardize 1,600 Bahamian jobs and all of the families impacted by those jobs, and the potential jobs to come,” she said.

“That’s the real scandal and I call shame on Minnis.”

In March, Minnis pledged to execute a “real sale” of the project if the resort was not sold if and when the FNM came to office.

Since being accused of seeking to sell Baha Mar, the FNM has repeatedly said if the party becomes the government it would not attempt to sell the resort, noting that if an agreement has been finalized by the Bahamas government, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) with the private entity, nothing can be done.

Fitzgerald is one of two PLP ministers in the spotlight about his conduct in recent days.

In documents obtained by The Guardian it was revealed that Nygard International Partnership made direct payments of US$5,000 per month into Gibson’s Bank of America account prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013.

Gibson said the contributions went toward community initiatives.

He said his Bank of America account is disclosed in his annual disclosure and the account was closed more than two years ago.

Nygard’s internal classification records the payments as “professional services” from Gibson.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has been silent on both matters.

Prompted by the suggestions that the prime minister’s silence condones the actions of his ministers, Maynard-Gibson said, in a tone barely above a whisper, “I have already spoken to it.”

While Maynard-Gibson sidestepped questions about whether the sale of Baha Mar to CTFE had been finalized, she pointed out that Baha Mar has opened its doors to guests and has employed hundreds of Bahamians.

The attorney general has pledged to reveal, this month, the agreement the government signed with CEXIM last August to facilitate $100 million in payouts to former employees and Bahamian creditors.

She maintained yesterday that she is committed to doing so in the timeframe stated.



