Date:
Nottage appears unwell in rally speech

  • Dr. Bernard Nottage speaks at a PLP rally last night at R. M. Bailey Park. Photo: Torrell Glinton


Published: Apr 28, 2017

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage appeared unwell last night as he spoke at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) rally at R. M. Bailey Park as his wife, Portia, and Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell looked on.

Nottage came on the stage with a large group of supporters rocking to Machel Montano’s “Like a boss”, but his speech went downhill not long after he started.

Nottage slurred and spoke gibberish for a part of his speech, leading to numerous online comments expressing concern about his health and questioning what was going on with him.

But he appeared determined to finish it.

During the portion of his speech that was intelligible, he announced that promotions for police and defense force officers were days away.

As Nottage spoke, the music was turned up loud, an obvious signal to him that he needed to leave the stage.

It appears his microphone was also cut as there was chatter behind him between his wife and others who appeared to be aides.

There was no confirmation last night as to what went wrong with the minister, but there was widespread concern and conversations about his appearance.

Nottage had a similar episode in Parliament earlier this year when he briefly appeared disoriented and incoherent.

While attempting to advise House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major on an adjournment date for Parliament, he slurred and was repetitive.

Nottage is the PLP’s candidate for Bains and Grants Town.



