Minister: No role in NIB contract

Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald explained yesterday that his mother’s company, A Scott Fitzgerald Insurance Brokers and Agents Ltd., had contracts with the government before he entered frontline politics.

The minister questioned the relevance of a story printed in The Tribune regarding his mother’s business.

The newspaper revealed that the company was made the broker of record for the National Insurance Board (NIB) less than two months after the 2012 general election.

It also said the company was given the contract without participating in the contract bidding process.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said he has no involvement with the matter.

“My mother has owned an insurance company for more than 30 years,” he said.

“As far back as 1992, 25 years ago, that company has had insurance contracts with the government and quasi-governmental agencies.

“Her company has had government contracts; therefore, for at least 15 years prior to my entry into public life as an appointed senator in 2007.

“The Tribune writes: ‘There is nothing to suggest that Mr. Fitzgerald or his family members have done anything wrong in relation to the NIB insurance contracts’.

“I wonder then about the relevance of the story.

“Why bring my mother, a private citizen, and an established and astute businesswoman, into the last-minute nastiness of a political campaign?

“I will not be deterred.

“From a young age I was trained to be strong.

“I was raised to be bold, independent and confident, and to always remain steadfast.

“The very people they seek to shamelessly use to bring harm to me professionally today, are the same people who prepared me to stand, and stand tall.

“I am eternally grateful for my parents and I thank God for them every day.”

The article notes that “there is no evidence — unlike in the recent Baha Mar controversy — that the minister sought to lobby for his mother’s company to get the business”.

On April 20, Fitzgerald admitted to contacting then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian to “seek his assistance” in advancing “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

In a series of emails between Fitzgerald and Izmirlian dating back to 2013, which were also revealed by The Tribune, Fitzgerald lobbied Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts, telling Izmirlian the matter required his “personal intervention”.

In a statement issued later that day, Fitzgerald maintained that he has no contracts with Baha Mar, now owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), or any of Baha Mar’s affiliates, and said he does not own shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

“Nothing in today’s Tribune contradicts that,” Fitzgerald asserted.

“Sarkis Izmirlian and I have communicated on any number of matters over the past eight years, either in person or by email.

“Prior to my father’s illness he had engaged in discussions with Baha Mar to get some work.

“After my father’s illness I wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance.

“Nothing came of it and that remains the case today.”

There have been calls for Fitzgerald’s termination and resignation.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has remained silent on the matter.

Yesterday, Fitzgerald invited Bahamians to ignore the “public clutter” and “distractions”.

“It has been my experience, as I talk to Bahamians every day, that they are focused on what counts — they like the progress that has been made with the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), and new scholarships, the increase in the minimum wage, the launching of National Health Insurance (NHI).

“Bahamians are interested in learning more about our plans for the future, which include universal access to preschool education, after-school programs at our new sports stadium, and Second Start, which is our new program for the re-training and education of adults.

“I invite all Bahamians to ignore the public clutter, the innuendos and distractions, and to focus on the issues that matter to them as we move all Bahamians forward together.”



