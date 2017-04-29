Drug mule sentenced to 14 months

A drug mule who got caught smuggling more than three pounds of marijuana was yesterday sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Stacey Anne Barrow, 37, who claimed she has been jobless for over two years, said that desperation drove her to agree to swallow 82 capsules of drugs for just $700, as she was the sole breadwinner for her four young children.

Barrow was arrested with her one-year-old daughter at Lynden Pindling International Airport on April 22 after arriving on a flight from Jamaica.

Her other children, ages 10, 6, and 4, were left in Jamaica.

Acting on information, police arrested Barrow and singled her out for a search.

Barrow denied that she had any drugs, but police took her to Princess Margaret Hospital, where an x-ray revealed that she had foreign objects in her stomach.

Barrow was admitted and given medicine to pass the objects that collectively contained 3.4 pounds of marijuana.

She pleaded guilty to drug importation and drug possession with intent to supply at her arraignment before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

Barrow said her four-year-old was sickly and required constant medical care.

Barrow, who did not have a lawyer, told Weech-Gomez, “I am beseeching for your leniency. This is my first time.”

The magistrate chastised Barrow for her “reckless” actions before sentencing her to 12 months on the importation charge and 14 months on the drug possession with intent to supply charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently and Barrow will be deported after serving her sentence.



