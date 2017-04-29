Petition calls for ministers’ firing

A Free National Movement (FNM) petition to have Cabinet members Jerome Fitzgerald, Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Shane Gibson fired had garnered 3,142 signatories as of yesterday afternoon.

The petition was launched on Tuesday.

FNM Marathon candidate Romi Ferreira called on Bahamians to sign the petition at the website firedem.com.

The petition’s website has a photo of each of the ministers, along with one of Prime Minister Perry Christie, and a bold gold title stating, “Perry Christie needs to do his job. Fire dem now.”

The FNM’s recent calls for the three ministers to be fired comes amid controversy surrounding the ministers.

Last week, the Tribune published a series of emails between Fitzgerald and then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian dating back to 2013.

In those emails, Fitzgerald lobbied Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts, telling Izmirlian the matter required his “personal intervention”.

Maynard-Gibson has also been scrutinized for her family’s interest in Baha Mar, which she acknowledged in 2015.

The Nassau Guardian revealed on Monday that Gibson accepted thousands of dollars in “contributions for community projects” from Canadian fashion tycoon Peter Nygard between 2012 and 2013.

Ferreira said, “There is no gray area here, no technicalities.

“Any child who was taught the difference between right and wrong can see Jerome Fitzgerald clearly violated the Cabinet rules of procedure.

“He abused his power for financial gain. That is not in question.

“The evidence is publicly available.

“The question is why does he still retain his job?

“Why has he not done the honorable thing and resigned his office?

“And if he is unwilling to accept responsibility, then why has this embattled prime minister not fired him for the good of the country?”



