Men sentenced to two years in prison in Baha Mar casino fraud

Two men arrested in a casino scam at the Baha Mar resort the day after the resort opened were yesterday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

At their arraignment before Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, Luis Sanchez, 34, of Miramar, Florida, and Jose Nemojon, 53, of Miami, Florida, admitted to fraudulently obtaining $5,946 while playing roulette on April 22.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Bridgette Strapp, casino security noticed that Sanchez placed chips from the table in his pocket before cashing out of the game.

Sanchez told police that he placed those chips in the bathroom.

Nemojon then collected the chips that had been hidden in the bathroom and went to the roulette table.

Although he lost the game, by the time he cashed out he had more chips than he ought to have had and collected $5,946 from the dealer.

Both men also admitted to proceeds of crime in relation to the money and chips that were recovered.

Police recovered $226 from Sanchez and $1,608 from Nemojon, in addition to $800 in chips.

Both men asked Swain for leniency, saying that they were convinced to participate in the scheme by a man they met at the bar known only as “Marco”.

However, Swain said that she could not ignore the egregious nature of the crime on the recently opened resort.

She said, “Had you not been caught, you would have gotten away.”

The men were sentenced to two years each on the charges of fraud by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, and 18 months on the proceeds of crime charges.

The seized funds were confiscated by the Crown and the chips returned to the casino.



