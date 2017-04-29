Police assoc. welcomes announcement on pay

Police Staff Association (PSA) President Dwight Smith said yesterday while he is pleased with Prime Minister Perry Christie’s announcement that police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013 will be paid after the general election, it remains unclear how the government plans to do so given that it has had no negotiations with the association in nearly four years.

Smith said National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage said he will give the association’s lawyer, Wayne Munroe QC, the proposal that the government is using.

But as it stands, he has no idea which proposal the government agreed to and exactly how it will pay the officers.

“Nothing officially came to the association,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

“I know I received a call last night around almost 9 p.m. and the minister of national security stated that they were going to take a certain position on overtime pay.

“I said to him that we have the military funeral on Friday so maybe we can arrange a time to look at it and have a good discussion on it afterwards.

“I heard it publicly and I heard that they have come to some position as for compensation.

“It’s good to hear, because we’ve been calling on them for a long period of time wherein we thought payments should have already been made after the court order in 2016.

“But money is never late, especially to officers who are entitled to it.

“It’s not much I can actually say to it.

“We requested the proposal that was offered from the government.

“We didn’t get one, but obviously it seems they are using the proposal that we put forth.

“That may be one of the reasons why they never came around the table to have that discussion.

“I really don’t know, because I was unable to find out what they are using or what they are paying.”

The announcement came on Thursday night at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally on R.M. Bailey park.

Christie said, “I want you to listen to me, because this involves the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“In 2013, in the face of mounting criminality, we called upon the hard-working officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to work extended hours in an effort to reduce the levels of violence in the streets.

“In 2014, a number of officers brought an action before the Supreme Court, seeking a declaration that officers were to be paid compensation for working 12-hour shifts, which resulted in officers working in excess of 40 hours per week.

“The court, having reviewed the provisions of the Employment Act and Force Orders, determined that members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force of the rank of inspector, sergeant, corporal and constable, are entitled to an owed overtime pay, or in lieu thereof, days off, as compensation for working 12-hour shifts, which resulted in the members working in excess of 40 hours a week.

“In reviewing the options available to the government, it became apparent that issuing days off in lieu of pay would create a significant challenge in meeting our policing objectives.

“Consequently, the government has determined that as it is not feasible to grant days off in lieu of overtime, it will pay police officers for the period of them working in excess of 40 hours, during the period of 12-hour shifts.”

Christie said the payments will be in two tranches: The first payment will be made on May 29 and the second payment will be in the next budget cycle.

Smith said he is glad that the government chose to pay them rather than giving them days off.

“I heard him say they are not going to worry about the time back,” he said.

“We thought it would’ve been a challenge, because you could not give all those persons time off within a 12-month period.

“It was just not logical to give all of those police offers time off in such a short time span.

“Funding was better, because we also need to have manpower on the streets.”

He said he is grateful that the cries of officers have finally been recognized.

“We wanted to sensitize the public to see that police officers are human beings and workers,” he said.

“It brings value to us now that we are now recognized.

“What other workers deserve, we deserve too.

“It’s not a point where you grab something and throw it to us.

“They’re now taking an opportunity to sit down with us and listen to our concerns and what we are going through.”



