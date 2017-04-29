Two remanded in 390 pound drug bust

A couple arrested in connection with a 390 pound marijuana seizure earlier this week were remanded to prison yesterday.

Tomico Horton and his Jamaican girlfriend Chantell Brown were arrested Wednesday morning when officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Horton’s Big Pond home.

The officers allegedly found bales of marijuana, with a wholesale street value of $390,000, inside the home.

Horton and Brown, who were represented by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson, denied charges of possession of marijuana with intent to supply at their arraignment before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

The magistrate told the couple they would appear before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes for a fixture hearing on Tuesday.

As a magistrate cannot consider bail for the offense, they were advised of their right to make a bail application to the Supreme Court.



