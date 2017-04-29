Nottage on bed rest

National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage has been placed on bed rest after suffering from dehydration, according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.

While speaking at the Progressive Liberal Party’s rally at R.M. Bailey Park on Thursday night, Nottage appeared unwell.

The minister slurred and spoke gibberish for a part of his speech, leading to numerous online comments expressing concern about his health and questioning what was going on with him.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Roberts said, “He went to the hospital and was

released shortly after.

“He is at home now recuperating.

“They said that he is suffering from dehydration and is currently on bed rest.”

Roberts said it is unclear when Nottage will return to the campaign trail.

The general election is scheduled for May 10.

Roberts, however, remains confident that Nottage will not be stopped.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him out tomorrow or something like that,” he said.

“He’s not an easy fellow to knock down.

“He’s going to get back up again.”

Nottage is 71. Some have expressed concern about his health and how it could possibly impact his campaign and performance if reelected.

Roberts said age has nothing to do with health or anything in politics.

“I’m older and so is the prime minister by two-and-a-half years, and we’re still going on and kicking,” he said.

“It has nothing to do with age.

“I [have seen people] who are 13, 14, 15, 25 or 30-years-old experience what he went through last night.”

As Nottage spoke on Thursday night, the music was turned up loud, an obvious signal to him that he needed to leave the stage.

It appears his microphone was also cut as there was chatter behind him between his wife and others who appeared to be aides.

Nottage had a similar episode in Parliament earlier this year when he briefly appeared disoriented and incoherent.

While attempting to advise House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major on an adjournment date for Parliament, he slurred and was repetitive.

Nottage is the PLP’s candidate for Bains and Grants Town.











