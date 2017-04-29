Fyre Festival sparks uproar

Hundreds of tourists expecting to participate in a “once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of the Exumas” claim they have lost hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of dollars after the Festival concert was ‘postponed’ at the last minute, and they were forced to deal with subpar accommodations.

The festival was put on by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who together launched Fyre Media in 2015.

Though the Ministry of Tourism has assisted with advertising the event, it explained in a statement yesterday that it did not organize it.

“We are extremely disappointed in the way the events unfolded yesterday with the Fyre Festival,” the statement read.

“We offer a heartfelt apology to all who traveled to our country for this event.

“Tourism is our number one industry and it is our aim to deliver world-class experiences and events.

“Hundreds of visitors to Exuma were met with total disorganization and chaos.

“The organizers of Fyre recently asked the Ministry of Tourism for support for their private event.

“The Ministry of Tourism is not an official sponsor of Fyre Festival.

“Given the magnitude of this undertaking, the MOT lent its support as we do with all international events.

“We offered advice and assisted with communications with other government agencies.

“The event organizers assured us that all measures were taken to ensure a safe and successful event, but clearly they did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale.

“A team of Ministry of Tourism representatives is on the island to assist with the organization of a safe return of all Fyre Festival visitors.

“It is our hope that the Fyre Festival visitors would consider returning to the islands of The Bahamas in the future to truly experience all of our beauty.”

Yesterday, the Fyre Festival team posted a statement on its website which is currently unaccessible.

Though the team confirmed that the event was postponed, no new date was announced.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests,” the statement read.

“At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can.

“We ask that guests currently on island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans.

“We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today.

“This process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority.

“The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if, and when, we are able to create the high-quality experience we envisioned.

“We ask for everyone's patience and cooperation during this difficult time as we work as quickly and safely as we can to remedy this unforeseeable situation.

“We will continue to provide regular updates via email to our guests and via our official social media channels as they become available.”

The statement did not say whether the guests would get refunds, but according to some of the guests who took their frustration to Twitter, they were asked to sign a blank piece of paper and were assured that they would be refunded as soon as possible.

Travel packages were priced up to $250,000.

Day passes were $450.

Transportation, a luxury villa, the complete concert experience and food were expected to be included in the package.

Despite this, when guests arrived in Exuma, they claim they were forced to stay in disaster relief tents and were served cheese sandwiches with salad.

They alleged that staff on ground were clueless.

Though the event was advertised on the company’s social media pages and by celebrity models, none of the artists expected to perform on the first day had announced that they would be there.



