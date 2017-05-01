Minnis: FNM govt would ensure police officers get paid

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Saturday night the latest pledge by Prime Minister Perry Christie to pay police officers millions of dollars in overtime pay owed since 2013 is just another promise from the Christie administration, and insisted that an FNM government would ensure officers are paid.

The prime minister made the announcement at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally at R. M. Bailey Park on Thursday night.

Christie said officers will receive payments in two tranches, with the first payment being made on May 29 and the second payment to be in the next budget cycle.

In 2013, in the face of mounting criminality, police officers were requested to work extended hours.

In 2014, the Police Staff Association (PSA) brought an action before the Supreme Court seeking compensation for their 12-hour shifts.

The court ruled in favor of the officers.

The government, however, filed an appeal to the ruling, which officers won last May.

Speaking at a rally in South Eleuthera, Minnis said, “Months ago we promised the police that we would honor the court ruling and pay them their overtime payment.

“Now the PLP is making a promise to pay on May 29, after the election; another promise.

“They are followers, not leaders. For certain, they cannot follow us in Parliament after the election.

“I wish to reassure our law enforcement agencies that under my administration their health insurance is safe.

“You cannot have an acting commodore for almost three years in the defense force.

“Your FNM government will immediately fix this.

“We will also ensure timely promotions on the defense force and review the retirement age for enlisted personnel.”

Christie also announced that promotions are on the way for police officers and defense force officers.







