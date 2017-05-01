Fyre Festival organizers: We were in over our heads

In a letter posted on their website on Saturday, Fyre Festival organizers admitted that they were simply in over their heads, as they attempted to explain what went wrong when hundreds of eager tourists arrived in Exuma to meet chaos and unsatisfactory conditions after paying hefty amounts for travel packages.

The festival, organized by rap artist Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of the Exumas”.

Insisting that Friday was “a very challenging day for all of us,” the Fyre Festival organizers explained, “As amazing as the islands are, the infrastructure for a festival of this magnitude needed to be built from the ground up.

“So, we decided to literally attempt to build a city.

“We set up water and waste management, brought an ambulance from New York, and chartered 737 planes to shuttle our guests via 12 flights a day from Miami.

“We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived.

“The team was overwhelmed. The airport was jam packed.

“The buses couldn’t handle the load. And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive.

“This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred.

“Everyone was very concerned for our guests.

“They needed a place to sleep and everyone did their absolute best to rebuild.

“We took everyone to the beach and built as many tents and beds as fast as possible, but as more guests arrived, we were simply in over our heads.

“Ultimately, we didn’t think security could keep up, so we had to postpone the festival.

“The response to the postponement was immediate and intense.

“We had no other options, so we began the process of getting guests quickly and safely back to Miami, which continued through the weekend.”

Despite what has been described by many of the guests as a “disastrous” experience, the festival organizers also announced plans to host a 2018 Fyre Festival, “which will take place at a United States beach venue”.

“All festival goers this year will be refunded in full,” the organizers said.

“We will be working on refunds over the next few days and will be in touch directly with guests with more details.

“Also, all guests from this year will have free VIP passes to next year’s festival.”

Organizers also thanked the Bahamian government and the Ministry of Tourism for their assistance during the “challenging time” and pledged to make a “considerable donation” to The Bahamas Red Cross Society.

On Friday, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement that although it assisted with advertising the event, it did not sponsor it.



