Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB

Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Chairman Paul Major and BNFC CEO Roscoe Dames yesterday expressed disappointment in the crowd turnout at the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival kickoff in Grand Bahama over the weekend, and insisted that it may be as a result of “political implications”.

Photos of the two-night Music Masters Competition have been widely circulated on social media.

Major said he only attended the Friday night event.

“The crowd wasn’t as large as last year, given the circumstances of Grand Bahama to which we are all aware,” Major said.

Major was refering to the island's troubled economy.

When asked whether he was disappointed in the turnout, Major said, “On Friday, yes. I expected a bit more, and I think, I don’t want to get into politics, but there may have been some political implications also.

“But, by and large, I think the economy is still down.”

Dames said although the turnout was not as expected, they are still happy with what they got.

“It was not as robust as previous years, and that could be due to a number of factors, some of which could be we are in a political season and carnival being in its third year, obviously we wouldn’t have experienced something like this at this particular time,” he said.

“... But with everything that is going in the country now, we are happy with the turnout we got, because we got a turnout.

“Disappointed, [yes]. Like everything else, you expect more and you always expect more and you are satisfied with what you get.”

Dames added that the low turnout didn’t take from “world-class production”, and “everyone who attended had a fantastic time and enjoyed themselves, and the Music Masters finalists are now all getting ready for the Music Masters final competition on Friday on the same stage as Machel Montano”.

Bahamian artists Ebony, Sugar, Qpid, Ilsha, Muzikal, Bantangy, Lil Joe Cartwright and Patrice Murrell were the top eight Music Masters finalists and will compete for $20,000. on Friday night.



