Gomez: FNM’s NHI plan nonsense

While encouraging the public to give National Health Insurance (NHI) a chance, Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez yesterday deplored Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ plan for the universal healthcare scheme, deeming it “nonsense”.

During an FNM rally in Spanish Wells on Friday, Minnis said the government has failed to introduce comprehensive NHI and called the primary care rollout “more about public relations than reality”.

He said the FNM supports a “workable and sustainable” NHI plan and pledged his administration would introduce a catastrophic health insurance plan.

Minnis, the former minister of health, has not fleshed out his plan on NHI or the catastrophic program.

Gomez, who was contacted for comment, said, “He’ll be the only person who has ever done that in history if he was to do that.

“...You read WHO (World Health Organization) documents on [universal] healthcare, and they all say you begin with primary healthcare, every single one, every authority.

“So, that is nonsense what he is talking about.

“You don’t go and just leave everybody without care, who can’t afford it, and let them wait to develop some particular cancer, and then you are going to offer them treatment.

“That does not make any sense when you could treat people, make diagnosis early, and could cure people, even if it is malignant, if you are doing primary care first.

“That’s the common sense behind it, and prevention is better than cure.

“Primary care is all about the preventative, and some curative, and I am not talking about catastrophic; there are other things.

“If people are used to going to their clinics, they know they can get service without embarrassment and not having money – you know what that means to people?

“You can go and get care and [you] don’t have to have money.

“You don’t know. I have seen it and felt it.”

In its Manifesto 2017, the FNM commits to implementing a “functional NHI plan with a robust catastrophic healthcare component”.

The party has also pledged, if it becomes the government, to implement “incrementally, a progressive national catastrophic health insurance program”; prioritize upgrading the present healthcare infrastructure; ensure all Bahamians have “easy and affordable” access to primary, secondary and tertiary care, including critical care; and institute a national healthy lifestyle program.

But Gomez pointed out that much of these things are in progress.

Primary care services under NHI are expected to be available today for those who have enrolled.

As of last Monday, NIB smart card holders could select their primary care service providers, a process called enrollment.

Yesterday, Gomez said it is still early days, and encouraged the public to “give it a chance”.

There has been great debate surrounding the scheme and the government’s timeline in introducing NHI, with some suggesting it was a rushed effort ahead of the election.

At a 2012 rally, Gomez committed to introducing NHI within the first year of a PLP administration.

Asked whether he believes the government will be judged on that commitment and the delays, Gomez said, “I hope it will be positive because it (NHI) is all positive.

“You may say we are behind schedule, but it is what it is.

“And, the fact that we have implemented it and it is going smoothly; we are doing all these other things in the clinics, you can see that; we have two Family Island clinics to put it that way, and those are really first world clinics in terms of infrastructure and so on.

“You have the staff in both, so that’s progress, tremendous progress.

“And we continue to upgrade the rest of the islands.

“I think we currently have doctors on every island, and so it’s all positive.

“We can join the world’s leading countries in saying we have implemented NHI when this was a feature of only first world countries.”

As of Thursday, approximately 5,000 people were enrolled for NHI, officials said.

NHI Project Manager Dr. Delon Brennen told the media last week that approximately 140 doctors signed onto the program and more were registering.

Gomez expressed confidence that more doctors will participate.

“They’ll fall in line, I think, over time,” he said.



