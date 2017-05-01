December deadline to fix the landfill

In the heads of agreement inked last week between the Christie administration and the new owners of Baha Mar, CTFE, the government has committed to “commence and diligently pursue remediation, and improve operation and management” at the New Providence Landfill, which has been a vexing problem for the island’s residents for years.

The landfill is located a stone’s throw from the Cable Beach resort.

Multiple fires have broken out in recent months, with a fire which started on March 5 burning for weeks, impacting the surrounding communities, including Baha Mar. The new Baha Mar agreement states that in the event the government is unable to address the foregoing concerns by December 31, 2017 (the dump and other infrastructure concerns), the owners shall consult the government as to the alternative measures that may have to be made by the owners to ensure proper operation of the project.

In this case, it shall be deemed a force majeure event, provided that, if the government’s inability to address the concerns by that date is itself as a result of some unexpected occurrence, the government’s commitment to address the concerns shall be extended for a reasonable period of time, not less than the duration of such force majeure (an unforeseeable circumstance that prevents a party from fulfilling a contract).

Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett recently said the bidding process for a new management company for the New Providence Landfill was scheduled to begin last Friday.

The government officially launched the request for proposals (RFP) process in an effort to facilitate the remediation and operation of the landfill earlier last month.

Dorsett announced that the preliminary cost of remediation at the landfill is about $20 million to $30 million, but that amount is expected to increase.

In addition to agreeing to fix the landfill, the government has agreed to take measures to address reliable and consistent supply of electricity on New Providence and take measures to address the completion of a waste treatment facility to be operated by the Water and Sewerage Corporation that can provide useable brown water to the project.



