Baha Mar deal from last Aug. not public

While the government yesterday released its newly signed heads of agreement with the new owners of Baha Mar, April has come and gone without the government making available the agreement it signed with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) last August to see Baha Mar completed and opened, despite repeated assurances from Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson that these documents would be released last month.

In January, Prime Minister Perry Christie said the attorney general had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the Baha Mar documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort.

Although she did not commit to a specific date, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released by mid-April.

Baha Mar had its soft opening on April 21. The attorney general was asked at the opening ceremony when the agreement will be made public.

Again, she committed to doing so in April.

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in June 2015.

All related cases were subsequently dismissed and the project went into receivership.

In August 2016, the prime minister announced the government and CEXIM, which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on the project and see former employees and unsecured creditors paid.

In the face of widespread public backlash that the agreement remained sealed by the Supreme Court, the government said it was the bank that requested for the deal to be sealed.

In March, Christie backed off from his original statement about the agreement and said, “It’s a matter for the courts. I know the AG is interested in it happening, so I’ll have to find out from her.”

He again stressed that the government did not ask for the documents to be sealed, but said “we supported the decision to do it”.

Prior to the opening of Baha Mar, an email leaked to the media revealed that the government exempted China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Limited, the lead construction firm on the project, from paying value-added tax (VAT).

Following the revelation, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, the lead negotiator of the resort’s sale, said the VAT waiver was a trade-off to get the former employees and unsecured creditors paid.

The $100 million payout exercise was originally presented by the government as an ex gratia payment from the bank.

The revelation sparked heightened interest over what the government agreed to in the deal to complete the project.

The government has contended that the deal with CEXIM was sealed to protect the transaction.

But some observers, including former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer, suggested there was no legal justification for the deal to be kept from the public.



