UB seeks SACS accreditation

The University of The Bahamas (UB) is seeking to attain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), a regional accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education.

The university is in the early phase of the process, which is expected to be completed in December 2020.

UB President Dr. Rodney Smith said accreditation from SACS is a statement of the institution’s continuing commitment to integrity and its capacity to provide effective programs and services based on agreed-upon accreditation standards.

Middle Tennessee State University President Dr. Sidney McPhee is assisting the university with the process.

He served on the SACS board of trustees for six years. He also reviews institutions going through the accreditation process.

At a press conference held at the Harry C. Moore Library yesterday, McPhee said there are 91 requirements that need to be met before the university attains the accreditation. So far, the university has met the core requirement.

“The core requirement that [a university must have] in order to be even considered for candidacy is that the institution must have a governing body separate from the administration,” he said.

“A president must be identified and [his/her] responsibilities must be outlined and separate from political influence or any other kind of influence.

“There are many universities who had major difficulties with SACS because of that being a problem.

“...That is the number one core requirement and the university has met that.”

McPhee said the SACS stamp of approval goes a long way in telling the world that the university has arrived and can compete with any university in the world.

The requirements are centered around, but not limited to, academics, the university’s facility, governance structure, faculty and the interaction between the administration and faculty.

Smith said over the last three years the university has made technology upgrades to the tune of $2.5 million; endowed scholarship commitments at $2 million; installed a university entrance for $1.8 million, and automated administrative functions at $3 million, among other initiatives.



