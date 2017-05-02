Growing concern over safety of cyclists on island’s streets

The safety of cyclists while on the streets has become a grave concern in recent weeks, said President of the New Providence Cycling Association Barron Musgrove.

“We have had incidents where we have had cyclists knocked down in the morning and even in the evenings,” Musgrove said.

“We, the cycling public, [have] determined to do most of our racing and training in the early morning hours to avoid the onslaught of heavy flow of vehicles on the road, but even with that being the case, we have been having some motorists very selfish, hitting cyclists and not even stopping.”

Musgrove said several weeks ago, during a training ride, one of the association’s junior cyclists, Felix Neely, was hit by a vehicle coming out of one of the shopping centers on Carmichael Road.

The vehicle sped off. An ambulance took Neely to the hospital.

Musgrove recalled another recent incident where one of the national team’s coaches had to be airlifted to Florida to receive medical care after being hit by a vehicle off Frank Watson Boulevard.

He also recalled an incident over a year ago when another member of the national cycling team, Justin Minnis, was hit while riding on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and left in the road.

Musgrove said another driver avoided rolling over Minnis.

The motorist rendered some assistance to Minnis and called the ambulance.

The cyclist spent a week and a half in the Intensive Care Unit. He spent about two weeks total in hospital.

“We have more and more persons riding bikes,” Musgrove said.

“Whether for recreation, fitness or cycling competition, we have been having numerous persons indicating that the drivers have been skirting them, tipping them, or riding so close that it puts them in great fear.

“Some contemplate not riding their bikes anymore because of the element of danger and it seems as if the motorists are daring the cyclists, as if to say ‘this my road, you guys don’t need to be on here; you’ll on bikes, you’ll need to ride on the sidewalk’.”

Musgrove called on officials to create bike lanes where they can, particularly on wide open highways such as the airport road.

He also asked that signage be erected to indicate that cyclists frequent certain pathways and that the roads have better lighting.

“We need a little bit more road safety in general, not just for cyclists, but for pedestrians and motorcyclists and even the motorists themselves; more road awareness, more programs,” Musgrove said.

He said cyclists have increased the number of lights on their bikes and are wearing fluorescent jackets.

They are also being encouraged to ride in groups instead of individually, staying as close to the edge of the road as possible.

They try to remain vigilant, and sometimes even enlist the support of a vehicle or a moped to flash lights to indicate that a group of cyclists is near, according to Musgrove.

But all of that has not been enough to prevent the incidents from taking place.

“We are doing our part so that we can ride with due care and attention,” Musgrove said.

“We are asking the motorists to do the same.”



