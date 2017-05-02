Man charged over shoot-out with police

A 50-year-old man who was arrested after an alleged shoot-out with police on April 25 was yesterday remanded to prison on eight counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say that Edwige John, of Dean Street, was one of three men who opened fire on police during a chase that began on Carmichael Road and ended when their car crashed into a wall in Pride Estates.

Police shot two of the suspects, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

Johnson made his initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of the attempted murders of Sergeants 583 Williams and 1553 Sweeting; Constables 3535 Solomon, 3893 Miller, 3726 Rolle, and 3809 Levarity; and Woman Constable 3748 McFall. He was also accused of possession of two 9mm pistols and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Johnson was not required to enter pleas to the charges and has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until May 31.



