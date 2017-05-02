Fourth suspect faces murder, attempted murder charges

A fourth suspect was charged yesterday in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Wilson Capita, 26, of Palm Beach Avenue, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the April 21 murder of Patrick Thompson and the attempted murder of Terrance Rigby.

Both men were at the One Touch Car Wash on Market Street when four men pulled up in a Nissan March around 4 p.m. and opened fire, hitting them.

Thompson, who was on bail for murder and had been injured in another drive-by shooting on Second Street in January, died shortly after he was taken to hospital. Rigby is recovering from his injuries.

Police arrested three suspects, Kevin Ramsey, Christavio Tucker, and Kelvin Clarke, after a car chase that ended in Ridgeland Park.

They also seized a black .45 XD-45ACP pistol and an HK submachine gun.

Like his co-accused, Capita was not required to enter pleas to the charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms during his court appearance.

Prosecutors intend to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on May 31.

In the meantime, the accused have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.



