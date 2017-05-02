Minnis attacks Curry on attendance; urges North Abaco to vote for change

Insisting that a vote for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will amount to more of the same suffering, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis urged North Abaconians to vote for change and vote FNM, noting that North Abaco MP Renardo Curry, who won the seat in a by-election five years ago, does not care about them.

Minnis said the PLP promised many things during the election and the North Abaco by-election, but failed to deliver in many instances.

“They gave you an MP who had one of the worst attendance records during this Parliament,” said Minnis at a rally on North Abaco.

“He didn’t care enough about you to attend to your business in the House.”

Minnis said the FNM is different, and as a leader he will be transformational and accountable.

In March, The Nassau Guardian revealed that Curry was absent more than 100 times.

The House met 220 times.

Curry, the parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco, had the worst record of attendance in the House of Assembly.

Seeking to defend his record, Curry said representation is more than just making speeches in Parliament and is also “about understanding what the people really need and getting those things done”.

He said he had a solution: to take up “some residency” on New Providence to make it more convenient.

Last night, Minnis said North Abaco had an excellent representative in former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who took to the stage last night to encourage Bahamians to vote for the FNM’s North Abaco candidate Darren Henfield.

“In Hubert Ingraham you had an excellent member of Parliament,” Minnis said.

“In Hubert Ingraham you had an excellent prime minister.

“I wish to pay tribute to my predecessor as leader of the FNM.

“On behalf of the entire Free National Movement, I thank him for his extraordinary service to Abaco and to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Change

Minnis said the PLP is not a party of change.

“The truth is, in this election I am the only leader who has a real chance of providing the change our country needs,” he said.

“I am a transformational leader.”

He continued, “The PLP is now saying that they are the party of change.

“Sometimes, if you don’t laugh, you’ll weep.

“Well, all we could do is laugh at the PLP.

“Perry Christie has been in politics for 40 years, 40 years.

“He may be many things, but he is no change agent and he certainly isn’t change you can believe in.

“Listen to me carefully, a vote for the PLP is a vote for the same, tired, incompetent, victimizing party that we have suffered under for years.

“If you put them back in office there is one thing I can guarantee, it will be more of the same.”

Minnis said in nine days, by the grace of God, change is coming to The Bahamas.

He said while the PLP has refused to be accountable to the Bahamian people, as a prime minister he will be accountable for the actions of his administration.

He said an FNM government would be accountable for how it spends its citizens’ money.

Minnis asserted that the PLP and Democratic National Alliance are “working together to block change and to keep the status quo”.



