Bell: Minnis talking fool on Baha Mar

Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell yesterday hit out at Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ recent statements about Baha Mar, claiming Minnis is ‘talking fool”.

Bell, who is also the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Carmichael, said despite Baha Mar’s soft opening on April 21, “Incredibly, Hubert Minnis is desperately unhappy that something this big and this good is happening for our country.

“He is talking fool: This is massive ignorance and malice playing out in real time.”

It is unclear exactly which of the many statements Minnis has made on Baha Mar Keith Bell was referring to, but Minnis was noticeably absent from the opening of Baha Mar and earlier this year claimed an FNM administration would orchestrate a “real sale” of Baha Mar, despite it already being sold to Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

“Hubert Minnis was invited by the president of Baha Mar to attend the opening — he refused to go,” Bell said.

“He didn’t go because he would have had to acknowledge that the 1,600 Bahamians working at Baha Mar right now are real — their jobs are real, their excitement is real, and what this means for our country is real.

“The young people I know who are working there are furious that Hubert Minnis is playing politics with their jobs.

“His reckless promise to sell Baha Mar — which would mean court cases, stalled progress, and thousands of Bahamian jobs at risk — has infuriated Bahamians.

“The opening of Baha Mar is real.

“What is fake is the FNM’s slogan — ‘It’s the People’s Time’.

“Please, no one who cared about Bahamians or the reputation of The Bahamas would behave this way.”



