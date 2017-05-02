Turnquest criticizes Baha Mar concessions

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Peter Turnquest said yesterday the cost that Bahamians will have to pay to see to the opening and overall success of Baha Mar is “too expensive”, as he criticized the government for “doubling down in giveaways” at a time when the country cannot afford it.

Turnquest’s comments come a day after the Christie administration released the heads of agreement it signed last Tuesday with the new owners of Baha Mar, which includes value-added tax (VAT) and real property tax exemptions, the government’s pledge of $4 million per year for marketing, and a commitment to provide up to 300 work permits for foreigners in senior management positions and those with certain technical expertise.

The agreement is between the government, CTF BM Holdings Ltd. and CTF BM Operations Ltd.

It notes that effective November 30, 2016, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFEL) and CTF BM entered into a share purchase agreement with China Exim Bank and Perfect Luck Investments Limited for the sale and purchase of the project.

“I think we’re beginning to see what the Bahamian people had to give up to cause this deal to happen and as it has been revealed, the cost is very, very expensive,” Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian.

“We all know that we have a fiscal deficit problem in this country.

“We have a serious debt situation in this country, yet we seem to be doubling down in giveaways while the Bahamian people are being pressured for more and more taxes.

“While I understand the need for concessions to encourage investment, we have to be careful that we are not giving away the shop, as you will, for the benefit of a few investors.

“We must ensure that the investment table is balanced in that the concessions that we are giving away are offset by the revenue the government will receive either directly or indirectly.

“In this case, we know that there are millions of dollars that have been forgiven and it appears millions of dollars to be forgiven in the forseeable future.

“...It is difficult to say whether, in fact, this is a worthwhile endeavour.

“We know that over the life of this investment we have already given up billions of dollars in concessions and land, and here we are seeing further concessions.

“When does this end?

“And when the next guy comes along, how much more do we hike it up, because it never seems to be enough?

“At some point, we have to rationalize our industries and we have to rationalize the concessions that we give to investors to ensure that we, the Bahamian people, are not left holding the proverbial debt bag, and that is what it seems today.”

The heads of agreement states that the owners shall be entitled to all of the benefits and concessions agreed to in the August 22, 2016, deal entered into between the government, China Exim Bank and Perfect Luck.

The August agreement was sealed in court.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson promised to make those documents public before the end of April.

That has not been done.

Turnquest said, “It is interesting that the government has not told us about the original transfer...and what was given up in respect to that deal, because we are only talking about the current deal.

“What arrangements and what concessions were given out to get China Exim Bank and Perfect Luck to the table?

“It seems like there is no end to this from the Bahamian people’s standpoint.

“...The Bahamian people need more clarity.

“The government needs to be more forthright with the Bahamian people.

“Don’t release part of the documents or deal.

“Tell us or show us the full extent of the negotiations and the result of those negotiations from the transfer from (former Baha Mar developer Sarkis) Izmirlian to Perfect Luck, to the now owner and operator, CTFE.

“We need to know what those transactions cost the Bahamian people.”

He added, “I think there is obviously something in those sealed documents that they do not want us to see.

“The deal has been completed, so what is in those sealed documents that the Bahamian people cannot see?

“It leaves a lot of suspicion and open questions as to what it is the Bahamian people have been exposed to for the long-term.

“The government committed in and out of Parliament to release the documents before elections were called and again before the end of April, and they failed to do that.”

Turnquest questioned whether the government was operating on behalf of the best interests of Bahamians or foreign investors.

He said it was unacceptable that the government can wipe out debt for foreign millionaires and not for struggling Bahamians.

He suggested that the government wipe out debt for Bahamians who are far behind on their mortgage payments.

He said, “While we’re happy for jobs and that the project is underway, we need to know that at the end of the day, we’re not being saddled by additional debt and additional burdens.”



