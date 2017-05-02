Voter fraud case delayed again

The trial of a man accused of voter fraud was yesterday adjourned for a second time — once again at the request of the prosecution.

Andrew Johnson, 57, was charged with making a false declaration in March, after it was alleged that he had registered to vote twice in the same polling division.

Yesterday, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vernal Collie asked Magistrate Samuel McKinney to adjourn the matter for several hours to allow him to consult with the attorney general.

However, Collie later sought an adjournment to Thursday, as Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson was out of office.

The matter was adjourned last week because none of the witnesses were present and investigators had not forwarded the file to police prosecutor Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis.

Yesterday, three witnesses, including Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, were present.

McKinney apologized to the witnesses and the defendant for any inconvenience caused.

Attorney Philip Hilton said that Johnson had already traveled to the capital from Harbour Island for the case.



