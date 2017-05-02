Fyre Festival organizers facing $100 mil. class action lawsuit

The promoters of the failed Fyre Festival have been accused of fraud by an unhappy attendee, who, referring to it as something out of the dystopian fiction series “The Hunger Games”, has filed a $100 million class action law suit filed on behalf of himself and other attendees.

Daniel Jung filed the lawsuit on Sunday through his attorney Mark Geragos, who is based in Los Angeles, California.

Festival co-founders Billy McFarland, Jeffrey ‘Ja Rule’ Atkins, and their company, Fyre Media Inc., are named as defendants in the law suit and are accused of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

The festival was billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of the Exumas”, with gourmet food and luxurious accommodations, but instead, festival goers said they had to survive on “bare rations, little more than bread and a slice of cheese,” and were forced to sleep in soaked and battered disaster relief tents.

Travel packages for the event were priced up to $250,000 and day passes were $450.

The suit claims the “outrageous failure to prepare, coupled with defendants' deliberate falsehoods in promoting the island experience, demonstrates that the Fyre Festival was nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam from the very beginning.

"Defendants intended to fleece attendees for hundreds of millions of dollars by inducing them to fly to a remote island without food, shelter or water — and without regard to what might happen to them after that.”

The suit also alleged that Atkins and McFarland had been aware for months that the festival was “dangerously unequipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in attendance”.

In a statement released on Saturday, festival organizers admitted that they were simply in over their heads with the event, and pledged that all festival goers will be refunded in full and will have free VIP passes to the 2018 Fyre Festival to take place at a “United States beach venue”.

While the suit did recognize the organizer’s pledge regarding refunds, it claimed that “class members’ [damage] in being lured to a deserted island and left to fend for themselves — a situation tantamount to false imprisonment — exceed the face value of their ticket packages by many orders of magnitude”.

The lawsuit has asked for all actual, consequential, and incidental losses and damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and any other relief deemed just and proper by the court.

The lawsuit also demanded a jury trial.

The complaint did not implicate the government of The Bahamas in the suit.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism said “all is being done to protect the reputation of The Bahamas in the wake of the failed Fyre Festival”.



