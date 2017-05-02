PM: Minnis reckless, unprepared and weak

Prime Minister Perry Christie declared last night that Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis “is the most reckless and unprepared person ever to put forward for the leadership of this nation”.

“There has been nobody so reckless and so unprepared vying for the leadership of this nation; then on top of that he is so weak,” said Christie during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally in West End, Grand Bahama.

“Listen, there is no doubt...he is going to get rolled over. He is going to get rolled over. Before you can get to him he is going to get rolled over by those special interests who are now with his party.

“But let me make this point; we cannot afford a broken party led by a selfish leader, not when we have so much work to do in this country...We have come so far, but the work is far from finished. There is so much more to do.”

Christie also declared that a vote for the FNM would be a vote for the Bay Street Boys.

“Are you going with the party that is really for the people, always has been for the people, always will be for the people or are you going with that party that’s just faking it for election time and trying to fool you?” the prime minister asked.

“Remember this; it’s the faking FNM.”

Christie said: “You want a party that is strong. You want a party that is united. You don’t want a party like the sad FNM, all broken up, divided and dysfunctional.

“You want the party of NHI, the party of the University of The Bahamas, the party of BAMSI, the party that doubled scholarships, the National Training Agency.

“If you want the FNM you’re asking for a party of stop and cancel, a party of special interests, special money and the Bay Street Boys. Get used to it. That’s what you’re asking for.”

In December 2016, seven FNM MPs moved a vote of no confidence in Minnis, causing him to be ousted as leader of the Official Opposition.

That followed many months of infighting in the FNM, leading to deep divisions Minnis has insisted in recent times have been repaired.

But Christie continues to insist that the action of the MPs in December demonstrate why voters should not trust Minnis and why he is unfit to lead a Cabinet and the country.

“Now I just simply cannot believe that a ‘fella’ who was just voted out by his own colleagues in the House of Assembly a few months ago, he thinks you must trust him with your vote,” the prime minister said.

“Minnis’ own colleagues have called him unprincipled and unprepared. They say they don’t trust him. They called it a trust deficit. They put that in writing and they signed it in an official document. The people who know him best did that so tell me something...why, if they said that about him, should you believe him when no one in his own party believed him at the time?”

“Well let me ask you this question; do you believe Hubert Minnis?”

The prime minister added: “Now they are running a campaign of lies, a tsunami of lies, one after another, the fake national movement, the fake national movement, a tsunami of lies.

“They are hoping that the truth doesn’t catch up with them, but believe me, the truth is going to. It’s going to catch up to them on May 10th.

“We are going to win on Wednesday (the advance poll) and we are going to win on May 10th and that victory isn’t just going to be for us. It is going to belong to the whole country.”

Christie also criticized Minnis for not showing up at the recent opening of Baha Mar at Cable Beach.

“Minnis was invited by the president of Baha Mar to come to the opening and you know what he said? Minnis said ‘no’,” said Christie, adding that Minnis is still insisting Baha Mar is not really open.

“New guests now are checking in every day, people eating in restaurants, swimming in pools, spending their money, Bahamians working in every capacity and Minnis is denying that reality.

“Can you imagine that he would talk such fool about something so big and so obvious?

“My brothers and sisters, the jobs at Baha Mar are real. The Bahamians working those jobs and collecting those pay checks, they are real. You heard in the last election when they talked about a hologram. There is no hologram, that’s real.

“And anyone can see for themselves. It is open for the public.”

Christie said Minnis’ statements on Baha Mar tells you “everything you need to know about his character”.

The prime minister said he is still trying to understand why Minnis is saying the things he is saying about Baha Mar.

“And he wants you to believe it would be the people’s time, but not the people’s time for thousands of Baha Mar employees or their families. This is serious business,” the prime minister insisted.







